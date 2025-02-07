Previous
Silver Birch by clifford
19 / 365

Silver Birch

Silver Birch in the winter sunshine. A straight shot didn't work. This is the nearest I could achieve how I saw them. They were just packed close together with the sun shining on them.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact