Off Grid by clifford
20 / 365

Off Grid

Out walking, off piste, from my normal walks and I came across this off grid dwelling, by a beck.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Babs ace
Beautiful woodland scene
February 8th, 2025  
Karen ace
What an awesome location - terrific! So much to appreciate in this wonderful capture. Super composition and POV.
February 8th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@onewing Thank you Babs
February 8th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@cocokinetic Thanks Karen
February 8th, 2025  
