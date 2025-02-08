Sign up
20 / 365
Off Grid
Out walking, off piste, from my normal walks and I came across this off grid dwelling, by a beck.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Cliff McFarlane
Babs
ace
Beautiful woodland scene
February 8th, 2025
Karen
ace
What an awesome location - terrific! So much to appreciate in this wonderful capture. Super composition and POV.
February 8th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@onewing
Thank you Babs
February 8th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@cocokinetic
Thanks Karen
February 8th, 2025
