Gulet Quarry by clifford
Gulet Quarry

Locals used to swim in this disused quarry. Too many accidents has caused it to be fenced off. In fairness it's off the beaten track and the water is very cold.
Cliff McFarlane

Lesley ace
Beautiful scene
February 9th, 2025  
