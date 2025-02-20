Sign up
Red Kite
I've been away for a while photographing Red Kites. This is unusual because it's a white one. This project is about Red Kites. I think better in black.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Lesley
ace
How interesting. We don’t have them here in the midlands but I enjoy watching and listening to them when we go down to my son’s home in Oxfordshire. I’ve never seen a white one though.
February 20th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@tinley23
I travelled over to west Wales, Gigrin Farm. They feed them daily. It's the first white one I've seen Lesley.
February 20th, 2025
