Red Kite by clifford
22 / 365

Red Kite

I've been away for a while photographing Red Kites. This is unusual because it's a white one. This project is about Red Kites. I think better in black.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Lesley ace
How interesting. We don’t have them here in the midlands but I enjoy watching and listening to them when we go down to my son’s home in Oxfordshire. I’ve never seen a white one though.
February 20th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@tinley23 I travelled over to west Wales, Gigrin Farm. They feed them daily. It's the first white one I've seen Lesley.
February 20th, 2025  
