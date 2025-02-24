Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Red Kite - Melanistic, white variant
I did spend some time chasing this one with my lens.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Flashback
View
Andy Oz
ace
Time well spent, great capture!
Gorgeous colouring.
February 24th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Stunning!
February 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well worth the chase fav
February 24th, 2025
