Red Kite - Melanistic, white variant by clifford
26 / 365

Red Kite - Melanistic, white variant

I did spend some time chasing this one with my lens.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Time well spent, great capture!

Gorgeous colouring.
February 24th, 2025  
Stunning!
February 24th, 2025  
Well worth the chase fav
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
