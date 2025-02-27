Previous
Red Kite at Gigrid

I think I'm slowing down or these beauties are moving faster. I'm going to be away for a while because I'm going to the mountains in Wales to hopefully photograph military aircraft.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
