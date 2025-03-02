Previous
Texan Mk2 by clifford
Texan Mk2

Turning hard into valley with steep sides. This aircraft is used as a trainer before the pilot moves onto jets. It's a high performance propeller aircraft. Here I wanted to show the environment.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
