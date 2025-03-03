Previous
Texan Mk2 - Low level flying by clifford
Texan Mk2 - Low level flying

This pilot is deep into the valley. Trainee pilot in front and instructor in the back. This pilot must be entering the last stage of training before moving onto jets.
