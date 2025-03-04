Sign up
Phenom T Mk1
The Phenom T Mk1 Is a multi engine pilot training aircraft. It is used for both pilot, mission aircrew and airborne specialists before they move onto specialised aircraft.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Babs
ace
Your trip to Wales is definitely worth while, you are getting some amazing shots fav
March 4th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@onewing
Thank you Babs. The trips to Wales are physically demanding but you get to spend time with mates and see the military aircraft.
March 4th, 2025
