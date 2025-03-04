Previous
Phenom T Mk1 by clifford
Phenom T Mk1

The Phenom T Mk1 Is a multi engine pilot training aircraft. It is used for both pilot, mission aircrew and airborne specialists before they move onto specialised aircraft.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Your trip to Wales is definitely worth while, you are getting some amazing shots fav
March 4th, 2025  
@onewing Thank you Babs. The trips to Wales are physically demanding but you get to spend time with mates and see the military aircraft.
March 4th, 2025  
