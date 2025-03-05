Previous
Lockheed C-130 Hercules by clifford
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

Wonderful to see this aircraft in the Mach Loop and the crew relaxing on the tail gate as the aircraft navigates the valleys at speed.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Andy Oz ace
Ha, great capture!
I think I'd rather be facing forwards, but what an incredible experience it must've been for them at the back!
March 5th, 2025  
