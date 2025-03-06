Previous
RAF Hawk - Advanced Training aircraft. by clifford
RAF Hawk - Advanced Training aircraft.

The BAE Systems Hawk is a British single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft.
This pilot must be at an advanced stage of training as he's flying low and fast through the valleys. Here he's turning in hard.
