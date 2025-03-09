Previous
TYPHOON FGR4: by clifford
37 / 365

TYPHOON FGR4:

The other aircraft, from my recent visit to the Mach Loop, were training aircraft. This one is front line. Shot, Sep last year.
An extremely agile, multi-role combat aircraft.

9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
@clifford
Beverley ace
Wow… super shot
March 9th, 2025  
