37 / 365
TYPHOON FGR4:
The other aircraft, from my recent visit to the Mach Loop, were training aircraft. This one is front line. Shot, Sep last year.
An extremely agile, multi-role combat aircraft.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Beverley
ace
Wow… super shot
March 9th, 2025
