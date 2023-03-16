Previous
Spring breaking through? by clifford
72 / 365

Spring breaking through?

Todays walk was in a local nature reserve and I could see signs of buds and blossom showing but winter was doing it's best to hang on.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
19% complete

