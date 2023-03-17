Previous
Flooding again by clifford
73 / 365

Flooding again

Todays walk finished at one of my favourite coffee stops. What I thought of as light rain clearly was heavy in places. Fitness cyclists had to turn round and go on a detour. Roads flooded and water barriers were in place
17th March 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
