76 / 365
Gullet Quarry
Todays walk was to Gullet Quarry. Fenced off, deep and very cold water. We haven't quite made spring yet but it's in the air
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
76
photos
22
followers
23
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
21st March 2023 8:39am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Linda Burgess
👍
March 21st, 2023
