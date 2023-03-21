Previous
Gullet Quarry by clifford
76 / 365

Gullet Quarry

Todays walk was to Gullet Quarry. Fenced off, deep and very cold water. We haven't quite made spring yet but it's in the air
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
