Previous
Next
Texan pre-jet trainer by clifford
79 / 365

Texan pre-jet trainer

Taken in the Welsh mountains yesterday. Remarkable considering: rain, hail stones and windy conditions.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Excellent capture!
March 24th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@bluemoon Thank you
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise