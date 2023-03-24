Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
79 / 365
Texan pre-jet trainer
Taken in the Welsh mountains yesterday. Remarkable considering: rain, hail stones and windy conditions.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
79
photos
22
followers
23
following
21% complete
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
23rd March 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
Excellent capture!
March 24th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
@bluemoon
Thank you
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close