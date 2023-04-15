Previous
Lily of Mary (very small daffodil by clifford
Lily of Mary (very small daffodil

Todays walk I was looking for the colour yellow. There was like a lake of these wonderful small flowers. They have many names: Common jonquil, Rush daffodil. Just subtle and beautiful.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
