154 / 365
Avocet
Took no notice of me, too busy feeding, as you can see. Wonderful bird to watch.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful photo his beak is amazing fav
July 12th, 2023
