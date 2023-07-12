Previous
Avocet by clifford
154 / 365

Avocet

Took no notice of me, too busy feeding, as you can see. Wonderful bird to watch.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful photo his beak is amazing fav
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise