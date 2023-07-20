Previous
Bellflower by clifford
159 / 365

Bellflower

This delicate and beautiful flower was the only one amongst a sea of dried grasses. Wonderful how it survived.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
