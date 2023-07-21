Sign up
160 / 365
USAF F35
Photographed at the Mach Loop in Wales. Low and very fast. Great flying.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Cliff McFarlane
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Elisa Smith
ace
Wow.
July 23rd, 2023
Tia
ace
Great capture.
July 23rd, 2023
