160 / 365
UASFF35
Flying through the Mach Loop. I think I'm going to go through an low flying aircraft phase.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
21st July 2023 10:12am
Karen
ace
What an awesome capture! Brilliantly shot against the clouds. I can’t begin to imagine the power of this machine. Are you expecting a few aircraft in training flying in and around the area?
July 22nd, 2023
