Gatekeeper by clifford
Gatekeeper

Todays walk on the Common was full of life, overgrown landscapes and full of butterflies. This gatekeeper lead me a merry dance in the storm filled dark clouds and sunshine.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Elisa Smith ace
Sounds delightful.
August 6th, 2023  
