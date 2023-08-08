Sign up
168 / 365
Returning home after a very wet walk
A new wide angle lens today. After todays walk we, the dogs and I, were like drowned rats. I took a record shot, of part of my home, for my library and then played with the image in PS.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
8th August 2023 12:34pm
