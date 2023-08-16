Previous
Tachina Fera fly by clifford
173 / 365

Tachina Fera fly

Yesterdays walk was at Grafton Woods. Wonderful: bugs, bees and butterflies. I'll show some in the coming days. Hope you like them.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Burgess
Marvellous capture.
August 16th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@keeptrying Thanks Linda
August 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great close-up! Wonderful detail.
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise