Previous
173 / 365
Tachina Fera fly
Yesterdays walk was at Grafton Woods. Wonderful: bugs, bees and butterflies. I'll show some in the coming days. Hope you like them.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Linda Burgess
Marvellous capture.
August 16th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
@keeptrying
Thanks Linda
August 16th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great close-up! Wonderful detail.
August 16th, 2023
