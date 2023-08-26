Previous
St Wulstan's local nature reserve by clifford
St Wulstan's local nature reserve

Todays walk, the hay had been rolled, the air was damp and humid and it still was lovely to be out walking and bumping into many other dog walkers.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
What a lovely place to walk. The dogs are enjoying the freedom
August 26th, 2023  
