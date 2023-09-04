Previous
Blackeyed Susan by clifford
Blackeyed Susan

Another capture while wandering about with my camera. I think September is the latest time you're going to manage a good shot of this beauty. I believe this is a Rudbeckia, common name Blackeyed Susan.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
