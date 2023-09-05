Sign up
Alone is a sea of grass
I was fortunate during todays walk to find this beautiful lone flower in a sea of grass. Its survival is phenomenal. Showing its face regardless of its surroundings. For me it's a wow.
5th September 2023
Cliff McFarlane
John Falconer
It certainly is a stand out. Well done.
Speedwell
I can identify with that. Photographing the lone flower! Great detail - I find yellow can be a challenge to shoot.
Christine Sztukowski
Good eye-I love how you made ordinary beautiful
