Damp dust and airless today by clifford
193 / 365

Damp dust and airless today

Walked early today because of high temperatures forecast. The rain left desert dust over everything. The air felt airless. Image taken on todays walk.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
52% complete

Babs ace
Looks lovely. Enjoy your warm weather.
September 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
September 7th, 2023  
