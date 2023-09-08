Previous
Hot today, walking stream to stream
Hot today, walking stream to stream

You can feel the dusk particles in the air. Hot and humid by our standards. Still plenty of streams about.
8th September 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Karen ace
I love this photo! The greenery, the dog enjoying the stream - wonderful.
September 8th, 2023  
