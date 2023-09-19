Previous
Duxford Airshow by clifford
Duxford Airshow

Many of the aircraft on at the show were uptown 80 years old, maintained in first-class condition. The pilots were outstanding but for me it was about remembrance.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome remembrance and honor
September 19th, 2023  
