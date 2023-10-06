Previous
Lake Winnipesaukee by clifford
Lake Winnipesaukee

Just arrived in Meredith, view from our hotel. This vast lake is frozen for 3 months of the year. Many of the islands without a land bridge tend to be summer homes. A vibrant place, friendly people and good food.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Suzanne ace
Great shot and favourite.

I had to look this place up as I had no idea where it was. Sounds a wonderful place for a holiday
October 6th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@ankers70 We went on a boat trip round part of the 264 islands on the lake - stunning. The food is excellent and the locals friendly. We’re only here for a few days before our next location.
October 6th, 2023  
