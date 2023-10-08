Sign up
Early morning farewell to Meredith
What has been wonderful is experiencing the light difference over 3 days. We've had sun through to storms, good food and hospitable people. We've now moved on to White-mountain, North Conway.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Cliff McFarlane
Suzanne
ace
I have enjoyed the light shows as well and this farewell one is lovely. Looking forward to the next stop.
October 8th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
The sky is sublime!
October 8th, 2023
