Early morning farewell to Meredith by clifford
211 / 365

Early morning farewell to Meredith

What has been wonderful is experiencing the light difference over 3 days. We've had sun through to storms, good food and hospitable people. We've now moved on to White-mountain, North Conway.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
57% complete

Suzanne ace
I have enjoyed the light shows as well and this farewell one is lovely. Looking forward to the next stop.
October 8th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
The sky is sublime!
October 8th, 2023  
