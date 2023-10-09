Previous
Cog Railway to Mount Washington by clifford
Cog Railway to Mount Washington

What a fascinating journey: sun to ice. We travelled for about an hour up hill at 3 mph in a 148 year old steam engine. About an hours walkabouts before frozen passengers had to go back down.
