Stowe Church by clifford
214 / 365

Stowe Church

Drove to Stowe early this morning before the town became busy. Beautiful town! This view of the town community church was from the recreational trail. Continual light rain today.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

