Yale from our hotel by clifford
216 / 365

Yale from our hotel

We arrived, had a meal and was ready to fall into bed. This scene was from our room just before lights out. I was hoping to see lots of small orange glows, in my imagination students studying but it was Saturday night.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

