218 / 365
Boston Harbour
This is the location for the events that unfolded from the Boston Tea party. The vessel is a replica of those that sailed the oceans. This shot was taken from a trolly bus while moving.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Cliff McFarlane
Suzanne
ace
Pretty good especially taken while moving
October 17th, 2023
