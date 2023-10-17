Previous
Boston Harbour by clifford
218 / 365

Boston Harbour

This is the location for the events that unfolded from the Boston Tea party. The vessel is a replica of those that sailed the oceans. This shot was taken from a trolly bus while moving.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
59% complete

Suzanne ace
Pretty good especially taken while moving
October 17th, 2023  
