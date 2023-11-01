Previous
Castlemorton Common by clifford
227 / 365

Castlemorton Common

While out walking I experienced the weirdest of light conditions: light, dark, sun, wet and clouds.
It's also that time of year where the leaves are changing.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
