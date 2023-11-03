Previous
Beautiful fish by clifford
229 / 365

Beautiful fish

I would like to believe I was deep sea diving when I photographed this beauty. But it was our dining companion when we went out for a meal.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
November 3rd, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine. When we were eating supper there was a very large aquarium next to our table. Still working out distraction or charming!
November 3rd, 2023  
