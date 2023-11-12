Previous
Malvern Hills in cloud by clifford
Malvern Hills in cloud

I was driving home from today's walk and noticed that the sky had dropped below the hills. The drizzle was continuous but it wasn't cold. A delightful view of autumn colours and rain clouds. I had to stop and just enjoy the view.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
