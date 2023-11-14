Previous
British Camp, an Iron Age fort by clifford
239 / 365

British Camp, an Iron Age fort

I'm looking from the Malverns towards British Camp on a wet a misty day. Met a friend for a walk and had a wonderful catch up. Dogs still soaked but not for long.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
