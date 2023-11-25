Sign up
Faires play by the Brooke
This photo is from yesterday's walk, couldn't take photos today. We were walking a friends dog plus ours.There were about 20+ mushroom around the Brooke. I didn't see them anywhere else on the common. End of November and new born calf were around.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
