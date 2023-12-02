Previous
A view from Cad East in the Welsh mountain by clifford
A view from Cad East in the Welsh mountain

A wonderful day in the Mach Loop yesterday photographing military aircraft that were low flying. Minus 8 degrees. A tad chilly. What a wonderful places to spend time.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
