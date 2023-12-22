Previous
Cadillac mountain - sunrise by clifford
267 / 365

Cadillac mountain - sunrise

Taking this photo was an amazing experience. We were above moving clouds. We were sitting with many people but there was silence. I think we were in awe of nature.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
