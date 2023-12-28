Previous
Any weather is good for riding by clifford
270 / 365

Any weather is good for riding

During today's walk I met this group out exercising. Wonderful to see, especially on a cold, very wet and windy day. They were introducing their horses to water, ready for riding through it.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
73% complete

Photo Details

Karen ace
Wonderful photograph! I love the landscape, and the trees. Both horses are beautiful, but the one in front has superb colouring. I hope they dont find the water too cold.
December 28th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
@cocokinetic Wow, you're observant. Thank you. They seemed to be having the time of their lives. My dogs just watched as they ran through the water.
December 28th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great capture.
December 28th, 2023  
