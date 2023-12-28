Sign up
270 / 365
Any weather is good for riding
During today's walk I met this group out exercising. Wonderful to see, especially on a cold, very wet and windy day. They were introducing their horses to water, ready for riding through it.
28th December 2023
Cliff McFarlane
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Karen
ace
Wonderful photograph! I love the landscape, and the trees. Both horses are beautiful, but the one in front has superb colouring. I hope they dont find the water too cold.
December 28th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
@cocokinetic
Wow, you're observant. Thank you. They seemed to be having the time of their lives. My dogs just watched as they ran through the water.
December 28th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great capture.
December 28th, 2023
