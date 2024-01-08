Sign up
Greylag goose
What was wonderful at the start of today's, freezing, walk was this Greylag came rushing up to my car and just waited to be fed.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
365
ILCE-6700
8th January 2024 6:32am
