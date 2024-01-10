Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
British Camp area, an old iron age settlement.
Eye bitingly cold this morning. What struck me here was the three red coats, almost in a straight line: my dog, middle distance and the top of the hills. It's obvious that people love walking whatever the weather.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
0
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
