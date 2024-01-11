Previous
Robin by clifford
Robin

On this cold winters morning we walked around our local nature reserve. This little fella just sat and waited while I took his photo. They are very used to humans and dogs.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Babs ace
He was probably frozen to the spot if it was so cold.
They are very inquisitive birds aren't they
January 11th, 2024  
