British Camp by clifford
British Camp

I've know idea what to make of this images, it's bazaar. I put a filter on to enhance the high and low tones, then used pin light and used a long lens. No problem holding the camera still. I was frozen. Occasionally the light is just whacky.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
