284 / 365
Birmingham public library
Today's outing was a street day in Birmingham. This is an image I've wanted to capture for a long time. It's from the top of the building look straight down. I'm handing over the top here. The metal patterns are on the outside of the building.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th January 2024 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
