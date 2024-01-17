Previous
Birmingham public library by clifford
284 / 365

Birmingham public library

Today's outing was a street day in Birmingham. This is an image I've wanted to capture for a long time. It's from the top of the building look straight down. I'm handing over the top here. The metal patterns are on the outside of the building.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise