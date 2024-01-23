Previous
St Wulstan's local nature reserve by clifford
St Wulstan's local nature reserve

Misty, wet and windy and the dogs don't care. My job is to keep them away from falling trees. A new storm is arriving in the next few hours. Storm Jocelyn.. Wrapped up and still beautiful to be out in the fresh air.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography.
